HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday Congressman Buddy Carter visited Bradwell Institute to speak to students on public service and the Legislative Process.

During his visit Congressman Carter spoke about his daily schedule, responsibilities as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and about some of the legislation he has introduced.

Afterward, the students had the opportunity to ask him questions.

Congressman Buddy Carter (center) at Bradwell institute.

“It was a huge privilege for Bradwell Institute to host Congressman Carter. Our students asked tough questions and were exposed to the political process at the highest level of government,” stated Bradwell Institute Principal Roland Van Horn.

Bradwell Institute Social Studies teacher, Clint Murphy, organized the visit for his American Government classes.

“I actually extended an invitation to Congressman Carter last year; it just took some time to get the logistics worked out for him coming to Bradwell. I want to expose my students to their leaders and the people who represent them, regardless of whether they are Democrat or Republican. Regardless of party, it is important to have an understanding of who represents you, the legislative process, and be able to demonstrate respect for opinions that may differ from your own.” said Murphy.