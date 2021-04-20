Congressman Buddy Carter considering a run for Senate to challenge Raphael Warnock

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter tells News 3 he is definitely considering a run for the U.S Senate to challenge Senator Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Carter has represented Georgia’s 1st congressional district since 2015 and was elected to his third term in November. He has won by margins of more than 55 percent in all three of his congressional elections. He serves on a number of congressional committes including the Committe on Energy and Commerce.

A strong conservative, Carter opposes abortion, supports gun rights and says we should continue to build a border wall.

In January, Carter was one of 147 republicans in Congress who voted to contest electoral college results in two states.

Here is a statement from Congressman Carter:

“I’ve thought and prayed about this. I’ve talked to Herschel Walker about the U.S. Senate race, and I’ve encouraged him to run. If he doesn’t run, I will because we need a Senator who is going to fight for Georgians and our values. Right now, we have two senators who don’t represent Georgians. We have two radical Democrats representing us who support the cancel culture that took the MLB All-Star Game out of Georgia and is going after Georgia jobs. We have a crisis at our southern border, and the Democrats are making it worse by incentivizing illegal immigration. Georgians need someone who will bring back President Trump’s immigration policies that worked and stand up to China like President Trump did. I’m fighting to bring back Donald Trump’s policies in the House, and we need a Senator who is going to fight for Trump’s policies in the Senate.“