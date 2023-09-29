SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The United States government is heading for a shutdown unless lawmakers can come to an agreement.

Congress has less than 48 hours to fund the government, and right now a deal is nowhere in sight. If our elected officials can’t come to a compromise, hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be temporarily furloughed, leaving the paychecks of millions of Americans on the line.

Employees deemed essential will still have to work, but will not receive pay. This includes service members, Border Patrol agents, and TSA screeners. They’ll get backpay eventually, but during the last shutdown airport absenteeism delaying travel for all of us. Passport offices will also be affected, along with many other government agencies that Americans depend on.

A shutdown could also disrupt low income household’s access to food assistance programs. According to the Biden administration, nearly 7 million women and children who rely on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) could be at risk of losing assistance almost right away because the federal contingency fund supporting WIC operations will likely run out in a matter of days, pushing states to rely on their own money or carryover funds. The ripple effects would come down to how long the shutdown lasts, and the specific contingency plan at each agency.

Lawmakers have until midnight on Saturday to come to an agreement.