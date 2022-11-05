HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Before things got underway on Hilton Head Island, the streets of Savannah saw some action Friday morning and WSAV’s Ben Senger got to go along for the ride.

So we took a ride in some Brass Era cars and the first thing we did before we get in one of those vintage cars is to look the part.

Everyone who rode Friday morning had a chance to put on an authentic cap and some coveralls. Starting those babies up was quite the process and it was certainly not a quiet process.

We traveled to one of the stops on the 1908 motoring tour, Bethesda Academy.

Bethesda is such a fitting stop on this journey because the Great Savannah Road Race used to run right by this campus. Cars just like these ran on the road right over there more than 100 years ago now.

This gathering was just a small part of a big celebration of historic cars all weekend long.