Community shows support for woman who lost everything in fire before Christmas

Bluffton, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton community is rallying their support around a woman who lost everything in a fire just days before Christmas.

According to the Bluffton Township Fire District, crews responded to the fire on Benjamin Miller Lane just before 8 a.m. on December 22. The flames completely destroyed the house.

Officials said nobody was home during the fire, but it stripped the owner of everything she owns.

“She literally had the clothes on her back so, you know, and yeah right before Christmas and she’s disabled so it was just kind of a lot anyway and then to lose everything is just devastating for her,” Bluffton resident Heather Price said.

Price, who runs a community Facebook group, is organizing a GoFundMe to help support the woman. The money will be used to replace everything lost in the fire, including dentures, and to find a new place for the woman to live, according to Price.

“When tragedy strikes and you’re so lost, it’s nice that people will rally, especially around someone they don’t know,” she said. “I think that’s telling of our area.”

Price is hoping to raise $10,000 for the woman. After one day, community members pitched in more than $2,000.

“Of course, prayers are always welcome,” Price said. “You know, it’s a new year and I hope we can help her kind of get started and pick up some of the pieces.”

You can find the GoFundMe here. Price said you can also donate household items and supplies.