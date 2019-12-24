Community responds to help Pembroke family on Christmas Eve

Pembroke, Ga. (WSAV) – Kelly Amerson says it has been a bad year for her husband and their four children in terms of medical problems and finances.

“We didn’t have a single gift before today,” she said.

Amerson says in November, her four-year-old daughter Viera Faith spent three weeks in intensive care in Jacksonville. That put the family back tremendously in terms of finances.

“We were in Jacksonville and missed the window on all the toy drives around here,” she told me.

So last Friday she messaged WSAV. “Tears were streaming down my face as I was sending the message,” Amerson told us. “It was the most sincere and heartfelt message i had ever sent out.”

Amerson just wanted a few toys so children would have something to open on Christmas Day. The Salvation Army responded and then strangers dropped off toys to a woman on Wilmington Island who had spread the word about the family on social media.

Tuesday afternoon we got to play Santa and deliver what turned out to be dozens of gifts.

Amerson cried a bit and then told us these are “happy tears.”

“My kids have been through so much this year, it’s been a rough time for them as well as our family was separated because of the hospital stays,” she said.

She says Viera Faith is feeling better and the gifts have restored her faith in people.

Thank you so much to everyone. we really appreciate it and you know when we’re in a better position we will pass it along, pay it forward,” Amerson told us.