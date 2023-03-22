SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Community had a second chance to voice their opinion Wednesday night about what they want to see in the next superintendent. This comes after Dr. Ann Levett’s retirement announcement in January. She is set to step down in June.

The Local consultant firm, McMillan and Associate facilitated the meeting at Beach High School. Those in attendance filled out a survey and had an opportunity to speak. DeAnna Johnson had five children in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools. Now she has one left who is in the sixth grade.

She says she wants a leader who is capable of committing to every single person within the district.

Johnson said, “I would like to see a superintendent be very diverse in the community. I would like for a superintendent to be able to be a person that can demonstrate that they have been in all walks of life. Different cultures. There are 58 schools in Chatham County public schools. There are over 36,500 students. You’re gonna meet people from all walks of life.”

The meeting touched on a variety of topics including experience, skills, and qualities. Many agree that the school system needs a leader capable of handling the pressures that come with the job.

Johnson said there are going to be ups and down, but they have to be willing to stand tall.

“That is one of the main things. The disciplinary response. How they respond to disciplinary actions, how they respond to politics. Very very important. Can they stand firm, make quick decisions, rational quick decisions and are able to explain the reason on why they decided to make that decision,” Johnson said.

There will be three more additional feedback meetings that will take place beginning next week.

