Community members express concern over proposal to build casino in Liberty Co.

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV)—A meeting was held Saturday afternoon for the proposed casino to be built in Midway off of exit 76 on I-95.

Ninety community members attended the meeting at Dorchester Academy to express their concerns about the project. Many say it will have an impact on crime and the environment.

“With this casino, you bring drugs, prostitution and human trafficking,” Midway resident Shelia McGinley argued. “It sounds good and it’s wonderful in the beginning, but the outcome of this is terrible.”

Georgia State Representative Al Williams supports the project.

“The people have the right to vote,” Williams said. “There’s usually two sides to every story. I owe them the right to ask me questions and I owe them honest answers.”

“There is a repetition that these things increase,” Williams said in response to citizens’ concerns. “That’s something none of us know right now. But everything you mentioned we have already in Liberty County. I don’t want to see [crime] increase. But not one crime out there is new.”