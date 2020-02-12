Community members come together for anti-violence rally after recent shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The community is calling for an end to gun violence in Savannah. Five people were shot and two of them were killed on Saturday.

The first victim was Brian Brannen who was found outside of Carey Hilliards on Abercorn street. Brannen’s friends came together Tuesday night to host an anti-violence rally at St. Paul CME Church.

The anti-violence rally was called to order by friends of the victim. They came together to speak freely about what they think needs to change in Savannah.

“I was devastated. I was kind of sad and confused at first because I didn’t really know who it was,” Friend of Brian Brannen’s, Kevin Evans said.

Evans knew Brannen through playing basketball. When he learned his friend was a victim of gun violence he couldn’t believe it.

“I was shocked because that was a guy I just saw a couple of weeks ago at a basketball game and he was always a cool dude to be around,” Evans said.

Police say two people were shot outside of Carey Hilliard’s Restaurant on Abercorn street Saturday night. Members of the community and survivors of gun violence are now calling for change.

“I think the biggest thing is just consistency and accountability. Until we start holding each other accountable and we actually start going to the source and really sticking our neck in there and trying to make a change and try to be better that’s the only way change can come,” Evans said.

Those who spoke Tuesday night say its time to put the guns away adding that life is too short to let someone with a gun take yours.

Many spoke up on the issues Savannah’s communities are facing wanting to bring young men together to find solutions.

“As a young person, we should be burying our parents. Our parents shouldn’t be burying us so it’s definitely a major topic and there are other issues we’re definitely going to press on,” Friend of Brian Brannen’s, Malik Jones said.

Savannah officials like Police Chief Roy Minter were in attendance to speak about the violence. He said the funeral homes are worn out and it’s time for this to stop.

“People can sit from home and type on Facebook and all of that about the issues but you have to get out here in the trenches and see what’s wrong with the young people to see why the young people are reacting this way,” Jones said.

Police say they do not have any information on any suspects. They’re hoping to make arrests soon before retaliation occurs. If you have any information contact police.