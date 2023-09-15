BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Bulloch County and surrounding communities have been supporting Georgia Kate Anderson for several months now, but Thursday night was extra special. She returned to a place she loves—the softball field.

Georgia Kate was not home for some time after she suffered a brain injury after an ATV accident earlier this year. She was in the hospital for almost 2 months.

Southeast Bulloch High School honored the 12-year-old at the game, and all of the proceeds from tickets are being donated to the Anderson family.

“Brooklet is a very tight-knit family. It is great… everyone pulls together here,” SEBHS Softball Coach Sabrina Civalier says. “They are all in and will do anything and everything. It’s just like one big family.”

“GK” threw the first pitch of the Lady Jackets’ first region game of the season. Coaches and players spoke about how her perseverance inspires them.

“This made me want to push myself harder… knowing that she’s out there pushing herself so far to come back and play,” Quentrell Reed, SEBHS pitcher, said. “This made me want to really play my hardest.”

“Her faith in herself, her faith that her family has in her, and the strength that she’s had to go through everything she has is amazing. Softball takes kind of the same dedication,” SEBHS Softball Coach Sabrina Civalier said.

Those in the SEB family and all across the state of Georgia are glad to see Georgia Kate home.

“It’s definitely a small town with a big heart,” Hannah Griffin, SEBHS softball player, says. “I would say, a lot of people need to come together more like this.”

If you would like to support the Anderson family, they have an account open at Citizens Bank for the South for Georgia Kate. They also have a venmo account set up, “@Melanie-Anderson-62”.