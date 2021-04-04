Community feedback needed on Forsyth Park Master Plan designs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friends of Forsyth needs community feedback on two design options for the Forsyth Park Master Plan. Residents can share their thoughts throughout April by completing a survey online at FriendsofForsyth.org, in person at the park on April 10, 17 or 24, and by attending a community meeting via Zoom. The deadline for public comment is April 30.

The designs are based on insights of more than 2,200 Savannahians who responded to a survey about the park’s use, design and amenities. Among the priorities identified by the community are preserving the natural beauty of the park, relieving the tension between pedestrians and wheeled vehicles, and adding public art and restrooms.

Virtual community-wide meetings hosted by members of City Council are in the process of being scheduled during the month of April.

The current meeting schedule is as follows:

Monday, April 12, at 6 p.m. with Alderman Palumbo, District 4

Wednesday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m. with Alderman Purtee, District 6

Monday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. with Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan, District 3

Wednesday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. with Alderman Leggett, District 2

Wednesday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. with Alderwoman Shabazz, District 5

The Zoom link for all meetings is available here.

Forsyth Park Master Plan project will likely move into the final design phase this summer and conclude this fall. To view the design options and provide feedback, click here. The deadline to comment is April 30.