SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The rows were lined at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist Church for Sunday’s Easter Mass service.

A glimmer of hope, as this marks the Cathedral’s first full scale Easter service held in-person since 2019 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“To see a full house like that and crowded, overflowing crowds is something beautiful and I think it gives, like I said, we can decorate the church with flowers and everything but there’s something about the fact that people also recognize its importance and sort of manifest that by the amount of people that show up and know that there’s something good here,” said Father Drew Larkin, Parochial Vicar at The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist.

All across the community the yearly Easter activities are back in full force.

Down at Tatemville Park, that took the form of a full scale Easter egg hunt and a free school supply giveaway put on by Blessings in a Bookbag.

“This is our 10th annual Happy Easter Extravaganza. So today we had the opportunity to not only have over 1,000 eggs passed out to give out to children, but we also had the opportunity to give out free gas cards, free school uniforms, as well as free items for parents,” explained Wesleyan Mahogany Bowers, Founder of Blessings in a Bookbag.

The Easter Extravaganza even featured a bicycle giveaway thanks to the folks at the Savannah Bicycle Campaign, who donated over a dozen bike’s for local children in the community.

“Definitely a huge hit. It’s an opportunity for kids, not only to be able to have transportation but an opportunity for them to have a sense of normalcy as it pertains to getting outside, getting some fresh air and exercising in a fun and safe way,” Bowers said.