Community Corner: ‘Weeping Time’ Commemoration set for March 6 – 8

March 2 and 3, 1859 is an important date in American history.

Historians say during the two-day event, more than 430 slaves were sold to buyers from all over the country.

The massive sale took place on what used to be an old horse track in Savannah.

Dr. Kwesi DeGraft-Hanson is one of the organizers of a three-day commemoration that will take place next month.

He sat down with us on News 3 Today to share the importance of this poignant moment in time and what’s being done to make sure it’s never forgotten.

Event Dates:

Friday, March 6, 2020

• A Gathering of Children at Otis J. Brock III Elementary School. Processional to The Weeping Time marker on Augusta Avenue & Dunn Street. 10:00 am.

• The Weeping Time Symposium, Beach Institute, Savannah, 6pm.

Saturday, March 7, 2020

• The Weeping Time Commemoration Event at Otis J. Brock III Elementary School. Empty Chairs Memorial. Wreath Laying. 10:00 a.m.

• The Weeping Time Community Festival on the field adjacent to Otis J. Brock III Elementary School. 12:30-4:00 pm

• The Weeping Time Community Festival, at the Butler Island Plantation, Darien. 1:00-4:00 pm

• Sunset Service- Historical Marker, at the Butler Island Plantation, Darien, 6:00-8:00 pm

Sunday, March 7, 2020

• A Commemoration Service at the Solomon Temple C.O.G.I.C., 2005 Augusta Avenue, Savannah. 11:00 am

• Closing Ceremony at The Weeping Time marker, Savannah. 1:00 pm

The general public is cordially invited to participate in all these celebrations. Please bring an umbrella, rain or shine, for an important part of the ceremonies. For more information, visit: www.oceans1.org, or

contact Brenda Roberts at: blynneroberts@yahoo.com, or Elyse Butler at ebutler@georgiahistory.com.