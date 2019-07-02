Community Corner: Savannah Derby Devils offers wRECk League

If you are looking for a fun, unique hobby to get into this summer, this is the sport for you!

The Savannah Derby Devils want to remind you that although their Roller Derby Boot Camp was delayed their wRECk league is open. You can learn some skating basics or brush up on your old jamming skills.

Click the arrow in the box above to watch our video with Madam Hyde, the new wRECk league coach.

The practices are open on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 8-10 p.m. For more information, email: savannahdevilstc@gmail.com or click here.