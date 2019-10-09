Community Corner: On your marks. Get set. Shop! Junior League Thrift Sale returns this weekend

Who doesn’t like a good deal.

This weekend, get ready for a shopping lover’s delight!

The Junior League of Savannah will host its 72nd Annual Thrift Sale.

The event draws thousands of people in search of everything– including the kitchen sink.

Kimberlyn Bush sat down with us on News 3 Today to share details on this year’s big event.

Preview Party

Friday, October 11

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

National Guard Armory

Tickets: $20

Thrift Sale Day

Saturday, October 12

7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Admission: 4%

BONUS SALE

Sunday, October 13

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Free Admission

(912) 790-1002