Community Corner: Lowcountry Annie Oakleys locked and loaded for annual tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week, the Lowcountry Annie Oakleys are gearing up for their 5th annual Charity Clays Tournament.

Get all of the details in this Community Corner interview with Nancy Thomas, co-chair of the event.

The proceeds from this year’s event will benefit CURE Childhood Cancer, the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire, and United Way of the Coastal Empire.

Of course, this day-long event includes sporting clays, but raffles, bourbon tasting, live music and awards party are a part of the fun, too.

It all begins Friday, Oct. 11 at the Forest City Gun Club (9203 Ferguson Ave.).

Visit the organization’s website here to register.