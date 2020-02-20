Community Corner: American Heart Association to host local fashion show, fundraiser to support mission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – February marks “American Heart Month” each year.

To draw attention to the importance of heart health, the American Heart Association works to raise awareness and money to help fight against heart disease and stroke.

Joining the Community Corner on Wednesday is Ansley Howse with the local chapter of the AHA to talk about efforts here at home to improve heart health.

Last month, the 23rd Annual Southern Coast Heart Ball helped raise $245,000 for the movement. The event celebrated the life-saving advances made in the Lowcountry and highlighted the importance of knowing hands-only CPR.

On March 12, the AHA will host the Savannah Go Red For Women Luncheon at the Plantation Club at The Landings. The event also features a fashion show. To learn more about the luncheon, make a donation or to get your tickets, click here.