Community Corner: 6th Annual Luncheon to thank local first responders

A local law firm wants to say “thank you” to the men and women who are always there when we need them the most.

Harris Lowry Manson LLC is holding its 6th Annual First Responder Appreciation Luncheon on Monday, October 28th. This is in honor of National First Responders Day.

The firm is offering free lunch for local paramedics, firefighters, police officers, and emergency medical responders. There will also be exciting giveaways, including the University of Georgia football tickets, Savannah Bananas tickets, and restaurant gift certificates. The event will include a special tribute to fallen first responders.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Daffin Park. All first responders are welcome!