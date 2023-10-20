SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and News 3 is Unmasking Domestic Violence all month long.

National data shows nearly twenty people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the US, which equates to more than 10 million people each year — with many continuing to live in silence.

News 3 spoke with Karen Alston, a National Certified Domestic Violence advocate and the founder and CEO of 4 The Jewel N U, which is a nonprofit that provides resources to victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

