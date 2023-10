SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One of Savannah’s premiere mentoring organizations, 100 Black Men of Savannah, is gearing up for auditions for a new drama event.

Organization Secretary Kevin Hughes joined us to discuss the open auditions for their upcoming monologue competition.

The auditions will be held on Oct. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Neises Auditorium in the Jepson Center for the Arts located at 207 W York Street.

