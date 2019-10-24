Community comes together for Junkanoo performers displaced by Hurricane Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For weeks, communities of Savannah and Tybee Island have been raising money to help the Junkanoo performers, whose lives were put on hold by Hurricane Dorian.

The Junkanoo have been a staple of Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade for years.

Tuesday night, those relief efforts paid off in a major way. The Original Crab Shack restaurant, located on Tybee Island, decided to host a raffle to help the Junkanoo tribe from the Bahamas.

The restaurant raffled off a Mercedes Benz and Harley Davidson motorcycle to gather more funds for the tribe.

The winner decided to put the prizes up for auction which generated an additional $13,500. In total $55,000 went to help the Junkanoo performers and their families in the Bahamas.

Watch News 3’s full interview with Quentin “Barrabbas” Woodside on Dorian’s devastation nearly two months after the storm, and what gestures like this mean for recovery.