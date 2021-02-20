Community Chili Cook-Off to benefit Chatham Co. CASA and Front Porch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—Chatham Emergency Services, Chatham Fire Montgomery Division, Savannah Police Department and American Legion hosted a community chili cook-off at Coastal Empire Beer Co. Saturday.

Proceeds from the cook-off will benefit Savannah/Chatham County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and The Front Porch.







Savannah/Chatham County CASA recruits and trains volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

The Front Porch is a community-based risk reduction program designed to identify youth and families at risk of becoming involved with the court and link them to community resources to divert them from the court system.

Participants could win awards for best chili, cornhole tournaments, and raffles, and brewery tours.