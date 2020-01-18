Community celebrates unity and MLK weekend with 5K

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The MLK Unity 5K kicked off today with a race to bring the community together and a festival to teach kids about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Runners dashed down the streets of Savannah in a race that’s centered on making sure kids in the community do not go unnoticed, a focus Sean Walker and other volunteers, said was embodied by Dr. King’s efforts. They said the event enables them to carry on King’s legacy.

“It’s a chance for us to give back, to be a part of that dream, that speech. It helps us go further and be one step greater,” Walker said.

The race and music festival is sponsored by Blessings in a Book Bag and this is the eighth year they have hosted the community event. Walker said each year brings more people from different places.

“This is not just my city or his city, it’s our city. At the end of the day, along with the 5K run, and then the event itself, it’s more about togetherness and unity than anything else. If you look around there’s a large amount of diversity and it’s a great thing,” Walker stated.

Tracie Daniels, an eleven-year-old who ran in the kids race, said it is important to remember what King did for people all over the world.

“He did die for us, I think he did whatever he had to,” Daniels said.

Community members, like Kimberly Rhodes, said events like the race that teach kids about King’s life and how to be healthy, are vital to following in his footsteps.

“It’s awesome. I think if you have an opportunity to come out to do the race or support the community, this is one of the best events to start the new year out right with a healthy attitude,” Rhodes said.

Walker wanted kids to know that there is always someone who can help them, regardless of the situation.

“We’re here if you need us, and it shows just don’t give up, there’s always hope,” Walker said.

Weslyn “Mahogany” Bowers, the founder of Blessings in a Book Bag said she hopes even more people will come next year.