SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The campaign is meant to bring awareness and end the scourge of abuse. Communities across the nation will bring victims, survivors, allies, and advocates together to unify for the end of domestic violence.

United Nations Women says that on average, around 45,000 women and girls worldwide are killed by their intimate partners or other family members. In the United States, this translates into three women killed by a person they love daily. Domestic violence touches every community, race, age, religion, and background. The damage often impacts children, and can result in injury, debt, generational trauma, and death.

On Monday morning, organizers from SAFE Shelter will gather in Forsyth Park to commemorate victims. Purple ribbons will be tied around Live Oak trees and will remain all month to honor victims of abuse. The public is encouraged to attend. If you can’t make it out to the park, a purple ribbon on any tree will show the community that your loved one is not forgotten.

Throughout the month of October,` on Thursdays, WSAV will be “Unmasking Abuse” to reveal the many forms of domestic violence, and let you know how to protect yourself, fight back, and make a plan for safe escape.

If you or someone you know is suffering at the hands of an intimate partner, help is available on the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can seek assistance from the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence by clicking here, or contact SAFE Shelter here.