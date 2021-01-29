‘Communication is key’: Lowcountry school shares experiences with in-person learning during pandemic

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lowcountry school shares how faculty and staff have been able to safely bring students back for in-person learning during the pandemic.

John Paul II Catholic School in Ridgeland has over 200 students enrolled in grades 7 to 12 who’ve been learning in the classroom since the start of the school year in August.

Recently, the CDC published a study that found schools presented little evidence of coronavirus amongst the school community, when proper precautions were in place.

John Paul II has been one of the lucky schools that has mimicked the trend presented by the CDC’s study.

Principal John McCarthy says it all comes down to open communication and transparency between the school and student’s families.

“Communication between the school and the families I think has been key,” said McCarthy. “We’ve had four positive cases throughout the year and that’s it. And again we’ve had no spread within the school.”

School Nurse Anissa Sauls says parents have been very receptive to the safety protocols in place at the school, which include daily temperature checks for anyone entering the building.

Her daily duty has shifted slightly in order to prevent any potential community exposures.

“If a student isn’t at school that day, I call the parents to talk to them about why they’re not there,” she said.

Administrators admit that it is a little bit easier for them to control the virus in this school because of a small student body, private funding and increased cooperation between families and staff.

Still, they say most other schools within the Diocese of Charleston have had similar rates of success with in-person learning this year thanks to a diocese-wide task force.

Students who spoke to WSAV NOW say some of their friends in public schools are facing difficulties with virtual and hybrid learning practices.

Some, like senior Austin McIntosh, say they’re just happy to have some sort of return to normalcy with in-person learning.

“JP 2, fortunately, I’m so thankful, has, done their best to find an opportunity to make it as normal as possible for me and my senior class,” he said. “It really just gives me an opportunity to have the senior year that we’ve been waiting for.”

Sophomore Alexa Eaddy says she struggled to maintain her grades during virtual learning last year and feels her performance has improved back inside the classroom, thanks to added cleaning procedures.

“It helps me maintain my grades being in school,” she said. “We maintain a really safe and healthy environment here by wiping down our desks before we leave and enter the classroom.”

Aside from a mandatory mask rule, students wipe down desks they use between classes and staff have improved ventilation in the buildings to increase airflow.

The school also provides wipes, hand sanitizer and cleans the bathrooms between classes as an extra precaution.