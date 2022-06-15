WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – A Colleton County man has been sent to prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl during a 2016 family gathering.

A Colleton County General Sessions jury on Wednesday found Ricky Devon Edwards, 41, guilty of third-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor.

According to a press release, on or about Oct. 8, 2016, as Hurricane Matthew bore down on South Carolina, Edwards provided alcohol to the victim and another minor in what he called an attempt to “calm their nerves.” The victim fell asleep, then awoke to find Edwards on top of her and attempting to kiss her. He groped her breasts and vagina. The victim was able to stop the assault by rolling over and saying “no” to Edwards’ attempts to have sex with her. He tried several times but eventually left without completing the act.

“This was a disgusting attempt to take advantage of a young girl,” said Assistant Solicitor Julie Kate Keeney of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case. “However, as disgusted as I am, I’m equally proud that this girl did all she could to put a stop to Ricky Edwards’ predatory behavior and to ensure he won’t have a chance to victimize someone else any time soon.”

Edwards was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Circuit Court Judge Carmen T. Mullen handed down the sentence.