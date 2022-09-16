COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man breaking into his home in Colleton County Wednesday night.

Police say that they are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night off of Madison Street. Officers arrived at the scene after getting a call from a homeowner who said he shot an intruder that had attempted to break into his home.

According to police, deputies found a 25-year-old armed male deceased on the front porch. The second person fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan. The homeowner has cooperated with police, citing the location of the firearm used and providing footage from a home security camera.

This is an ongoing investigation and is believed to be an isolated incident.

The Colleton Sheriff’s Office says it is committed to the safety of citizens and asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211. Tipsters can also leave an anonymous tip by emailing submit-a-tip@colletoncounty.org.