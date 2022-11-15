COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals that may have been witnesses to the murder of a teen.

According to police, Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, transported a teen suffering from gunshot wounds to the hospital in a burgundy Ford F-350, dropped him at the entrance of the building then fled the area.

Photo provided by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

The 16-year-old victim died as a result of his injuries.

Police say that the two individuals in question have avoided all attempts to cooperate with Law Enforcement and have hidden the Ford truck, described as a 2008 Ford F-350, S.C. tag “VAY240,” that police believe is relevant to the case.

If you have any information related to the incident, please contact the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division or Detective Sergeant Varnadoe at 843-893-7093.