Collectible cars and coffee for a cause

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)– A tradition continues in Savannah. Cars and Coffee, hosted by the Oglethorpe driving club, gives you the chance to see top of the line vintage cars up close. The best part is, it’s all for a good cause.

This fundraiser helps academically gifted students earn more scholarship money to cover their $25,000 tuition. Although the students are supported by financial aid, parents’ still come out of pocket about $4,000 per school year.

The driving club featured some classic, vintage, and exotic cars. Attendees even get the chance to get behind the wheel.

Bethesda Academy is a private, boarding and day school for young men in grade six through twelve. At one point, Bethesda was an orphanage.

In just the past three years, the event has raised nearly 20 thousand dollars for scholarships. They hope to continue adding to that success this year.