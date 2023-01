SAVANNAH (WSAV) – Savannah State University released its 2023 football schedule on Jan. 31. As expected, the Tigers will play 10 games. They have six road games and four home games.

The first home date is Sept. 16 against Clark Atlanta University. Homecoming is Oct. 21 versus Tuskegee. Senior night is the following week against Benedict College.

The first game of the season is on the road against Southeastern University on Sept. 2.

Last season, Savannah State went 5-5.