Cockspur Island lighthouse preservation work underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Fort Pulaski Preservation Team has begun work on the interior and exterior of the Cockspur Island Lighthouse. This work focuses on the stabilization of the masonry of the lighthouse and the replacement of the door and windows. The Lighthouse Trail is also now open which gives a wonderful

view of the work being done.

The newly reopened trail now has an observation deck to allow visitors to view the Lighthouse and the preservation work underway. The Preservation Team will remove failing mortar and replace it with a more compatible mix. “These efforts will help stabilize the structure and mitigate damage caused by rising

damp, moisture infiltration, tidal conditions and past incompatible mortar application,” says Emily Forlenza, the Exhibits Specialist and Facility Operations Specialist at Fort Pulaski. The windows and door will also be replaced to match historic configurations and materials.

As a reminder to visitors, the Lighthouse is closed to the public, even if workers are present. Melissa Memory, Superintendent at Fort Pulaski, says “We are happy to finally be implementing preservation work on the Cockspur Island Lighthouse. This work is made possible because of a partnership grant from the Tybee Historical Society and the Friends of the Cockspur Island Lighthouse. We’re excited

the Lighthouse Trail is open which will allow visitors a better vantage point to see work in progress.”

This project is anticipated to be complete by the end of summer.