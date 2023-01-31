SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Students ages 18 and older who attend one of Coca-Cola UNITED’s 17 partner HBCUs could have an opportunity to receive $2,000.00 during the designated internship week (July 24-28, 2023) at a Coca-Cola UNITED facility.

Students are encouraged to submit applications starting this week, through April 2, 2023, to apply for the Coca-Cola UNITED 2023 Pay it Forward Internship Contest.

Applicants must be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student in good standing at a participating school, as of May 1, 2023, with a GPA of 2.5 or higher to be eligible to apply for and win a Contest prize.

Coca-Cola UNITED’s 17 partner HBCUs are:

Savannah State University

Alabama State University

Miles College

Stillman College

Talladega College

Tuskegee University

Southern University

Grambling State University

Xavier University of Louisiana

Dillard University

Alcorn State University

Clark-Atlanta University

Fort Valley State University

Morehouse College

Spelman College

Albany State University

Morris Brown College

Read the list of rules and guidelines to determine eligibility.