SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Students ages 18 and older who attend one of Coca-Cola UNITED’s 17 partner HBCUs could have an opportunity to receive $2,000.00 during the designated internship week (July 24-28, 2023) at a Coca-Cola UNITED facility.

Students are encouraged to submit applications starting this week, through April 2, 2023, to apply for the Coca-Cola UNITED 2023 Pay it Forward Internship Contest.

Applicants must be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student in good standing at a participating school, as of May 1, 2023, with a GPA of 2.5 or higher to be eligible to apply for and win a Contest prize.

Coca-Cola UNITED’s 17 partner HBCUs are:

  • Savannah State University
  • Alabama State University
  • Miles College
  • Stillman College
  • Talladega College
  • Tuskegee University
  • Southern University
  • Grambling State University
  • Xavier University of Louisiana
  • Dillard University
  • Alcorn State University
  • Clark-Atlanta University
  • Fort Valley State University
  • Morehouse College
  • Spelman College
  • Albany State University
  • Morris Brown College

Read the list of rules and guidelines to determine eligibility.