Coastal Health District provides updates on COVID-19 fight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- The Coastal Health District also provided updates on their ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.



As of now, Chatham County is still reporting no positive cases, but they expect that to change soon.

In a press conference, Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis made it very clear that the virus poses a risk to our community.

“I think it is very possible and quite likely that we have undetected spread,” said Davis. “If we didn’t, we would be the only part of Georgia that didn’t so I think that’s a very unrealistic expectation.”

Davis said test kits across the state are in short supply. He said the Federal push for widespread testing has helped a little but as they become more available priority will be given to patients with severe symptoms and their caregivers.

“The reason for this is because we are really trying to preserve the viability of our healthcare professionals,” said Davis. “We need to protect our first responders and we need to protect our most vulnerable populations like those in senior living homes.”

David said healthcare workers still have other medical emergencies to deal with; people still need surgeries and accidents are still happening. This is why officials are limiting non-essential hospital visits and telling people with moderate symptoms to stay home.

“Anything we as a community can do to slow down the spread, lower the curve, flatten the curve of the spread of this virus and this illness in our community will help preserve our healthcare resources,” said Davis.

Coastal hospitals are preparing for the worst but Davis thinks rapid reliable testing is the key to understanding what we’re up against.

“That would allow us to know the real number of people who may have an asymptomatic case and also provide a more real-time look at what we call the epidemiological curve or the epi-curve is in our community,” said Davis.

Davis said they are still waiting on outstanding test results, but again there no positive cases in the county.



As far as drive through testing goes, he’s hoping that service will be available in Chatham County soon.