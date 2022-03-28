SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — April is STD Awareness Month and the Coastal Health District is offering free and confidential screenings in observance of the month.

About 1 in 5 people have an STD and half of all new STD cases are in young people between the ages of 15 and 24.

“We really want to raise awareness about STDs and make it convenient for people to come in and get screened,” said Diane DeVore, Ed.S, Public Health Educator & Communicable Disease Specialist for the Coastal Health District. “A lot of STDs don’t have symptoms. The only way to know is to get tested.”

The following health departments will offer STD screenings at no cost during the month of April:

Bryan County Health Department (430 Ledford Street, Pembroke and 66 Capt. Matthew Freeman Drive, Richmond Hill) Tuesday, April 12 1 – 3 p.m. Appointments required. Call 912-653-4331 or 912-756-2611 to schedule.

Camden County Health Department (905 Dilworth Street, St. Marys and 1501 Georgia Avenue, Woodbine) Tuesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 14 from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. No appointment necessary

(905 Dilworth Street, St. Marys and 1501 Georgia Avenue, Woodbine) Chatham County Health Department (1395 Eisenhower Drive) Monday – Thursday, April 11-14 from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Thursday, April 28 from 4-6 p.m. Appointments and walk-ins accepted. Call 912-356-2441 to schedule

Effingham County Health Department (802 Hwy. 119 South, Springfield) Tuesday, April 12 1-3 p.m. Appointments and walk-ins accepted. Call 912-754-6484 to schedule.

Glynn County Health Department (2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick) Thursday, April 14 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Appointments required. Call 912-264-3961 to schedule

Long County Health Department (584 N. Macon Street, Ludowici) Tuesday, April 12 8-11:45 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Appointments required. Call 912-545-2107 to schedule

