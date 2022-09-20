SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Coastal Health District (CHD) is beginning to offer flu vaccines that will become available starting October 3.

According to the Coastal Health District, the flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over six months of age. In addition, getting vaccinated is particularly important for those at high risk of complications from flu, including adults 65 and older, children younger than five, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, and people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease.

Health officials say that the COVID vaccines and the flu vaccine can be given at the same time.

“Based on significant flu activity in the southern hemisphere, there’s a good possibility that we are in for a harsher than usual flu season,” said Coastal Health District Health Director, Dr. Lawton Davis. “My best advice is to get your flu vaccine and practice other good hygiene habits like washing your hands frequently and staying home and away from others if you’re sick.”

It takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for the vaccine to provide the body protection against the flu. Early fall is the best time to get vaccinated; however, getting vaccinated any time during flu season can help protect you from getting the virus.

See where you can get yours below:

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA:

The Chatham County Health Department will begin offering flu vaccine on Monday, October 3rd, by appointment. The vaccine will be available during regular hours of operation, Monday through Friday. Residents can call the health department at 912-356-2441 to schedule an appointment. Two drive-through flu vaccination clinics will also take place. The first will be held from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19th at the Savannah Civic Center. The second will be held from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26th at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus located at 210 Technology Circle on Savannah’s westside. No appointment necessary at the drive-through clinics.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA:

The Effingham Health Department will begin offering flu vaccine on Monday, October 3rd. Flu shots will be available by appointment during regular hours of operation, Monday through Friday, but walk-ins are welcome. Residents can call the health department at 912-754-6484 to schedule an appointment.

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA:

The Liberty Health Department will begin offering flu vaccine on Monday, October 3rd. The vaccine will be available by appointment during regular hours of operation, Monday through Friday. Residents can call the health department at 912-876-2173 to schedule an appointment.

LONG COUNTY, GA:

The Long Health Department will begin offering flu vaccine on Monday, October 3rd. The vaccine will be available by appointment during regular hours of operation, Monday through Friday. Residents can call the health department at 912-545-2107 to schedule an appointment.

MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA :

The McIntosh Health Department will begin offering flu vaccine on Monday, October 3rd. The vaccine will be available by appointment during regular hours of operation, Monday through Friday. Residents can call the health department at 912-832-5473 to schedule an appointment. A drive-through flu vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 20th, at the health department located on Hwy. 57 in Townsend. No appointment is necessary at the drive-through clinic.

To get more information on the flu please visit coastalhealthdistrict.org/flu.