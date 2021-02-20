Coastal Care Partners open 800 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—Coastal Care Partners, a registered nurse-managed company, is volunteering to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine at a locally-owned pharmacy in Chatham County.

On Saturday, they are making 800 new appointment times available for those who meet the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 1A+ (DPH) criteria.

They are partnering with Skidaway Village Walk Pharmacy to vaccinate more than 230 people a day free of charge. So far, they’ve vaccinated 5,057 people.

“The demand, like everywhere else, is off the charts,” Co-owner of Coastal Care Partners Scott Pierce said. “We’ve had more than 12,000 people reach out and inquire about how they can get scheduled. And really, the limiting factor for everyone is the vaccine. It’s about how much we can get.”

“As you go through the clinic, you’ll get your first shot and as you’re waiting the fifteen minutes after your first shot, you will be scheduled for your second dose so you’ll know exactly when you’re supposed to come back in,” Pierce said.

Pierce says they wanted to donate their time to take some pressure off of the Chatham County Health Department.

“The fact that a small, locally-owned business is able to do over 2,000 vaccinations, take the pressure off of them, take the pressure off the big hospitals, I think it’s fantastic,” Pierce said.

They are also expanding their vaccination efforts to homebound individuals and local schools.

“I would love to do it for several months, if not longer. We’ve got huge demand,” Pierce said. “Everyone needs to get in and get vaccinated. As long as we can get the vaccine. I love that the administration said yesterday that they’re going to ramp up the ability to get vaccines. Pfizer said they’re going to pump more into the marketplace. So hopefully, we can keep this going for months.”

“We’re super happy to be able to do it for everybody and get more and more people vaccinated. That’s what our goal is,” he added.

If you are a licensed, clinical professional and would like to help the Coastal Care Partners cause, contact them at vaccine@coastalcarepartners.com.

Click HERE to register for the COVID-19 vaccine at Village Walk Pharmacy.