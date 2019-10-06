Coast Guard saves 4 boaters in 2 separate rescues near Jacksonville, Wassaw Sound

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coast Guard made two rescues on Saturday and Sunday, one near Jacksonville and one near Wassaw Sound, Georgia.

The first rescue was made Saturday near Wassaw Sound. A 37-foot sailing vessel, “Meander”, became disabled around 4 p.m.

Two boaters abandoned the boat for a life raft, and an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew from Air Station Savannah responded. The boater’s emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) activated, giving crews their exact location. The boaters were hoisted from the life raft with no injuries.

The owner of “Meander” is planning to salvage it.

The second rescue was made south of St. John’s River Inlet near Jacksonville. Coast Guard crews rescued two boaters after their 51-foot sailing vessel became disabled.

At 6:30 a.m., officials were notified that the “Spirit of Liberty” lost power. A crew arrived from Station Mayport and recovered the passengers with no injuries.

Due to weather, the boat was unable to be towed. Coast Guard pollution investigators are monitoring it due to its proximity to Atlantic Beach.