Coast Guard rescues stranded kayakers on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coast Guard rescued two kayakers Saturday who were stranded on Tybee Island.

Officials say it started at around 4:25 p.m. when Tybee Island Fire Department called Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders about the problem.

Officials say the kayakers camped overnight on a Tybee Island beach and were stranded because of bad weather.

At 6 p.m., officials say a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew landed and found the kayakers.

The crew took the kayakers to the Hunter Army airport. There were no injuries.