Coast Guard rescues stranded kayakers on Tybee Island

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coast Guard Air Station Savannah_69613

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coast Guard rescued two kayakers Saturday who were stranded on Tybee Island.

Officials say it started at around 4:25 p.m. when Tybee Island Fire Department called Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders about the problem.

Officials say the kayakers camped overnight on a Tybee Island beach and were stranded because of bad weather.

At 6 p.m., officials say a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew landed and found the kayakers.

The crew took the kayakers to the Hunter Army airport. There were no injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories