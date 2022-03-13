LITTLE TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Four kayakers are now safe after being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Little Tybee Island on Saturday.

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah watchstanders sent a message from one of the kayaker’s wife to Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders just before 3 p.m. on Saturday saying that four men were stranded on Little Tybee Island and low on food and water.

The four men had camped Friday night and were unable to make it back Saturday in their kayak due to inclement weather.

The kayakers were rescued by a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and transferred to a boat ramp on the south side of Tybee Island in stable condition.

“We conducted three landings on very soft sand in order to transport the survivors to the mainland and our crew did an excellent job executing the task at hand,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Melton, the flight mechanic on the case. “We remind all mariners to stay vigilant and constantly monitor weather conditions including wind speeds prior to and during underway voyages.”

The weather was eight-foot seas and winds of 30 miles per hour at the time of the rescue.