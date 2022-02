SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A pilot is safe after crashing into the Savannah River on Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard, air traffic control notified Charleston watchstanders of a downed aircraft at 11 a.m. Rescue crews responded to the scene 10 minutes later and rescued the pilot.

The aircraft was reportedly a civilian small plane doing training.

The pilot was transported to the Savannah airport with no injuries reported.