Coast Guard officials ‘do not expect an impact’ on environment from cargo ship removal

ST. SIMON’S ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Plans to remove the Golden Ray cargo ship from the St. Simon’s Island Sound are set to continue.

This comes after a lawsuit was filed claiming the plans could cause fuel and oil to be released into the water from the cars inside the hull.

Members of the Coast Guard’s Incident Response team met with residents on Friday to further discuss the plans and address any questions they had.

Commander Carolyn Moberley of the US Coast Guard says the environmental barrier around the ship will catch fuel and debris that may flow out because of the dismantling process.

“We do not expect an impact up the coast,” says CMDR Moberley. “We’re really focusing on this local area and we have several local strategies for managing the protected areas in this region.”

An animation video from T&T Salvage, the company who proposed the plan, shows how the ship will be divided and carried away.

The officials from the Coast Guard Incident Response Team will continue to hold open houses with the public throughout the entire process.

Residents who spoke to News 3 say the informational meetings have been extremely helpful and have addressed the majority of their concerns.

Some useful documents about the removal process can be found below:

A website with more information and updates about the removal process can be found here.