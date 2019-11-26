Coast Guard, good Samaritan crew rescue 2 people after responding to capsized boat

BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) – According to the Coast Guard, a Coast Guard boat crew responded to a report of a capsized vessel and recovered two people from the water near Brunswick, Georgia, Monday.

According to the initial report a 17-foot jon boat capsized with two people in the water.

The Coast Guard recovered one person from the water while a good Samaritan crew recovered a second person, who was reported unconscious.

EMS treated the rescued boaters when they reached shore. Their current conditions have not been released.

The cause of the vessel’s capsizing is under investigation.

