Coast Guard continues rescue & recovery efforts in the Bahamas

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew Petty Officer 2nd Class Sam Fuller, Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Lewis, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jethro Hauser, Ltcdr. Tony Lumpkin and Lt. Travis Rhera in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas, Sept. 4, 2019. The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez)

MIAMI, Florida (WSAV) – Coast Guard rescue operations continue in the Bahamas. Coast Guard crews rescued 135 people and six pets in the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian began. Ten helicopters are conducting search and rescue missions, area assessments and providing logistical support.

Hurricane Dorian started pounding the northern Bahamas earlier this week as the strongest hurricane ever to hit the islands. The storm claimed at least 20 lives.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Lewis inspects damaged areas by Hurricane Dorian in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas, Sept. 4, 2019. The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez)

Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Lewis observes the damages in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas, Sept. 4, 2019. The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez)

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew flights over the affected the Bahamas, Sept. 4, 2019. The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez)

The path of Hurricane Dorian reflects in one of the damaged structures Sept. 4, 2019. The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez)

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew Petty Officer 2nd Class Sam Fuller, Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Lewis, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jethro Hauser, Ltcdr. Tony Lumpkin and Lt. Travis Rhera in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas, Sept. 4, 2019. The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez)

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew Petty Officer 2nd Class Sam Fuller, Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Lewis, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jethro Hauser, Ltcdr. Tony Lumpkin and Lt. Travis Rhera in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas, Sept. 4, 2019. The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez)

The devastation is visible in Treasure Cay, Bahamas Sept. 4, 2019. The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez)

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew Petty Officer 2nd Class Sam Fuller, Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Lewis, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jethro Hauser, Ltcdr. Tony Lumpkin and Lt. Travis Rhera in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas, Sept. 4, 2019. The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez)

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew Petty Officer 2nd Class Sam Fuller, Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Lewis, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jethro Hauser, Ltcdr. Tony Lumpkin and Lt. Travis Rhera in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas, Sept. 4, 2019. The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez)

According to the Associated Press, Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis says he has visited storm-ravaged Grand Bahama, finding many people remain in shelters even though much of the flooding has eased.