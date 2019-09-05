Coast Guard continues rescue & recovery efforts in the Bahamas

MIAMI, Florida (WSAV) – Coast Guard rescue operations continue in the Bahamas. Coast Guard crews rescued 135 people and six pets in the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian began. Ten helicopters are conducting search and rescue missions, area assessments and providing logistical support.
Hurricane Dorian started pounding the northern Bahamas earlier this week as the strongest hurricane ever to hit the islands. The storm claimed at least 20 lives.
According to the Associated Press, Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis says he has visited storm-ravaged Grand Bahama, finding many people remain in shelters even though much of the flooding has eased.