PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) —State and local leaders, Atlanta Gas Light, and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation celebrated the opening of a new compressed natural gas fueling station at the Port of Savannah on Tuesday.

First announced in 2020, the station was designed to serve local CNG fleets and renewable natural gas(RNG) fueled vehicles. It will also be used as a staging area for Chesapeake’s Marlin Gas subsidiary to fill CNG transport trailers used in providing virtual pipeline services.

The station came to fruition through an agreement between Atlanta Gas Light and Chesapeake Utilities.

“We are proud to support Chesapeake Utilities in developing this CNG station by providing the infrastructure to deploy natural gas vehicles across the state,” said Pedro Cherry, president and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light.,” said Pedro Cherry, President and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light. “It’s by collaborating with great leaders on projects like this that we will continue to bring clean, safe, reliable and affordable natural gas infrastructure to our state to help customers meet their sustainability goals.”

Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols says allowing some trucks to run on clean energy is a win for the entire state.

“Its taken a lot of players to put it together and we got commitments from various companies to use it and that’s what we want to see happening, we want to see it going into trucks being burned in trucks because it’s a cleaner fuel,” said Echols.

The CNG fueling station is located on Augusta Road in Port Wentworth to allow easy access going in and out of the port.