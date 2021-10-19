Meet the candidates: Clinton Young says if elected, he will work for statewide curfew to curb crime

(SAVANNAH) Ga. (WSAV) – Clinton Young hopes to be the instrument of change he believes is needed in the 165th district.

“I’m the champion for today’s problems,” Young says. “34 percent poverty is public enemy number one and public enemy number 2 is violent crime.

Young is one of five candidates running to fill the term of late State Representative Mickey Stephens of Savannah who died in August. The district includes mostly east Savannah. Young ran against Stephens in 2020 for the right to be the democratic nominee and did receive 37 percent of the vote. He hopes that means he has momentum in terms of getting a majority of votes on November 2nd.

Young says for too long poverty has been allowed to cause a multitude of problems including crime rates among the young. He specifically mentioned the June shooting of nine people on Arbery Street.

Young believes his crime proposals will gain him voter support. his plan includes a curfew which he says needs state support to work.

“Under the Golden Dome, if you send me my first order of business would be a mandatory 10 pm curfew. It’s 10 p.m., do you know where your children are will be the issue,” says Young.

Young also says there should be foot patrols from 4 to 12 p.m. and that the state patrol could even be requested to help patrol the perimeter of Savannah and other Georgia cities while police officers are occupied in the foot patrols.

“A statewide curfew that would be one of the first orders of business, that as well as Medicaid expansion and reform,” says Young.

“We’re living in the richest nation in the history of civilization, everyone should have access to good health care,” said Young.

Young says his son who was in his 30’s recently died of Covid 19. He says more needs to be done to help those who don’t always have the ability to see a doctor, either because of expense or because of access in the communities in which they live.

When asked what one legislator can do he replied that “one legislator can have the wisdom to work across the aisle.”

Still, expanding Medicaid would be an uphill battle at best. Governor Brian Kemp as well as the republican controlled legislature is against it.

We also asked Young about what some view as the controversial new election law passed this year in Georgia. Young replied he wants voter integrity but also does not object to the requirement to provide ID.

Young is retired military and has been a commercial fisherman, has worked at Gulfstream and has owned a vending machine company. He says he’s ready to serve.



If no one receives a majority of the vote on November 2nd, there will be a runoff on November 30.