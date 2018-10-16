Climate change could hurt beer production, study finds

Scientists say climate change might make your next beer more expensive.

A study published in Nature Plants finds that heat waves and droughts caused by global warming will hurt the production of a key beer ingredient: barley.

In the United States, two-thirds of the barley crop is used to make beer.

The losses could be as much as 17 percent and lead to the average cost of beer doubling for consumers.

Beer is just the latest of life’s little pleasures that researchers say could be adversely affected by climate change. Chocolate, coffee and wine could be impacted as well.

