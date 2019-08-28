Cleanup work underway in Evergreen Cemetery

Evergreen Cemetery in the Liberty City community of Savannah is getting its first-ever maintenance attention from the City of Savannah. That work started on Monday. The city is intervening for the first time in the situation where of decades of overgrowth cut off accessibility to hundreds of graves.

It’s a privately owned cemetery, but the owner is reportedly incapacitated. Court action years ago prevented that owner from selling new plots, but people with family urial sites there still utilize the graveyard, first opened in the 1930s to serve the African-American community in Savannah. For people like Cynthia Cooper, the work is a welcomed sight because evergreen is home to her family plot, “I think it’s well-deserved for our loved ones out here. Um I know I did it and my family helped me do it for our loved ones, It’s just something that needed to be done and I’m glad the city is taking the time and the effort and spending the funds to get it cleaned up,” said Cooper.

Milton says the work will cost more than ninety thousand dollars, but the taxpayers will not be left holding the bag, “It becomes a code compliance assessment fee and so that is essentially a lien against the property,” said Milton, adding it could take around seventy days to complete the Evergreen Cemetery clean up.