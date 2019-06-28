Claxton seeing a recent spike in crime

CLAXTON, Ga., (WSAV) – According to the Claxton Police Deprtment, the small town is seeing a spike in crime.

Police said crimes began steadily increasing around June 13th. They’ve responded to calls about shootings, a brutal beating, and even car theft.



Thursday morning they posted on their facebook page about a truck being stolen overnight. One neighbor said she moved to Claxton recently and is concerned about her safety.

” I moved from Savannah because the crime was horrible out there, it’s bad. You always have somebody shooting somebody or someone robbing…Now, that the crime is going up there’s really no difference between here [Claxton} and Savannah. It’s just the same.”

If you have any information about crimes in the area you’re asked to call the Claxton Police Department at 912-739-2121.

