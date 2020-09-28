City to host census event, drive-thru food giveaway

SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – With the 2020 census deadline looming, the City of Savannah is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway with a chance to complete the survey on site.

This will be a stay in your vehicle event with census workers prepared to come up to your car. It will take place from 4-6 p.m. at the Resource Center at 425 Pennsylvania Avenue. There will also be a chance to enter to win a free Smart television.

Meal programs at Savannah community centers, such as the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center, are funded by the United States Department of Agriculture Meal Program. Your response to the census helps ensure that seniors in our city have regular, nutritious meals. As of August 31st, the center has distributed more than 3,000 emergency home delivered meals.

For more information on how you can fill out the 2020 census survey, you can visit our website at wsav.com/census.

The deadline to complete the census is October 31st.