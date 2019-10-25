City survey: Majority support proposed archeological ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Outrage and concern Thursday over a proposed ordinance city officials say protects valuable pieces of history.

Bridget Lidy — the director of Planning and Urban Design — hosted the meeting Thursday to present the findings of an online survey and answer questions from members of the community.

According to the survey of 567 people, 85 percent of people support passing an archeological ordinance. The survey says opposers are in the minority, though many showed up in full force to voice their opposition.

One attendee expressed concern over the number of people who responded to the survey. He says city officials could have done a better job advertising the survey and encouraging more people to voice their opinions.

The National Park Service says Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District is threatened. Many blame large scale development. Other people believe one reason is that archeological assessments are not required by the City of Savannah.

“Archeology sites are non-renewable and they are unique. So every site reflects whatever happened at those sites. So when you destroy a site, you destroy all the history associated with it,” said Laura Seifert, a local archeologist.

That nearly happened this year when developers almost built on top of human remains on White Bluff Road.

The proposed ordinance would require an archeological assessment of any public property before developers are able to break ground. Lidy says the ordinance will be implemented incrementally, starting with those requirements on public grounds.

“Archeologists test initially to see if there is something on the site. And if there is, they would go into more detail. So it’s scaled,” said Seifert.

If archeologists find something, the city’s municipal department preserves and stores the findings.

As it stands, the proposed ordinance would not require anything for private property owners. Those against the ordinance worry the city would eventually include private property requirements.

Opposers say they want the city to fund a feasibility study to determine whether an ordinance like this would be effective in the city of Savannah.

Right now, the ordinance is a well-researched idea. Officials will finish a draft in early November.

Once the city publishes its draft, there is a window for residents to submit their feedback. Officials will then present the ordinance twice to Savannah City Council.

On January 1, city officials hope to establish a working committee to figure out the details. One attendee suggested the committee include Native American groups and representatives from Gullah Geechee Nation.